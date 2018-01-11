Filed Under:Marijuana, owls, UC Davis

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new study says rat poison from pot farms in California forests appears to be poisoning endangered Northern spotted owls.

Scientists for the University of California at Davis and the California Academy of Sciences published the study Thursday in the journal Avian Conservation and Ecology.

Researchers found that seven out of 10 endangered Northern spotted owls found dead in Northern California’s pot-growing region tested positive for rat poison.

Forty-percent of another species, called barred owls, also tested positive for the rat poison.

Pot farms use rat poison to keep rodents away from their irrigation systems and crops.

Study lead author Mourad Gabriel says he’s concerned that the poisoning of wildlife will increase now that California has legalized recreational marijuana.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch