SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through most of the morning as visibilities have plummeted.
The National Weather Service says clear skies and surface moisture is combining to create the thick fog the Central Valley and Delta are seeing Friday morning.
Some areas are seeing visibilities of less than a ¼ of a mile.
Drivers should slow down, leave plenty of room between cars, and remember to never use high beams in fog.
The Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for central and southern Sacramento Valley, the northern San Joaquin Valley and the Delta. The advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Friday.
Forecasters say a series of storms look to be on the way by Monday. The system is expected to be cold and wet, bringing rain and possible snow below pass levels.