SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s the final finish for “Eppie’s Great Race.”

The first and oldest triathlon in the world started right here in Sacramento, is ending.

Organizers announced that this would be the last year the adventure race will run.

Started in 1974 by Eppie Johnson, the kayak, bicycle, and running race is trademarked as the first-ever triathlon.

Eppie’s son George Johnson announced a decision to end the race this year because of dwindling participants.

“A lot went into this decision because it’s a big decision, especially for an event that my dad set up that wove its way into the fabric of our community,” Johnson said.

The final Eppie’s Great Race is set for July 21, 2018.

