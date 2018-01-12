SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A bustling brewery is the newest addition to Del Paso Boulevard.

“This is an exciting time for me and the boulevard,” said Cong Nguyen, the president and founder of King Cong Brewing Company.

He held the grand opening for his business on Friday night amid much fanfare.

“This is an amazing feeling for me, and it’s been worth every moment,” said Nguyen.

“I think positive foot traffic is going to do wonders for Del Paso Boulevard,” said Allen Warren, District 2 councilman.

Warren says others will follow Cong and take advantage of the available infrastructure.

“It’s really an opportunity for entrepreneurs and other people that want to start their business or expand their business or relocate,” said Warren.

Empty lots are being bought up fast. Grocery Outlet got its permits on Friday to begin building on Del Paso Boulevard.

“We are going to be blooming very very quickly in a short period of time,” said Larry Groves, with the Del Paso Boulevard Partnership.

He says nearly a dozen businesses will either open or break ground in the next year.

But they’re still working to reverse the stigma of Del Paso being detached from the rest of the city and full of crime.

“We are very reasonable in price,” said Groves pointing to a positive of running a business in Del Paso.

Other lifelong residents have seen the change.

“It was all empty,” said Anthony Scott.

He remembers 10 years ago when cars would speed through the area. Now he sees more people stopping, shopping, and spending time.

“This is a place you want to live in,” said Scott, “a place you want to be.”