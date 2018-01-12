Police say this car was parked when it was struck by a suspected DUI driver and forced onto the porch (Source: Rancho Cordova Police)
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — An intoxicated driver struck a parked car, sending it crashing into a house, according to Rancho Cordova Police.
Police say the driver was under the influence of prescription medication when she struck a parked vehicle on the 10800 block of Arrington Drive on Wednesday.
The parked car was forced into one of the supports on the front porch of the home. The car didn’t enter the home.
Police were alerted to the hit-and-run by a caller and they were able to find the driver a short distance away. Officers determined she appeared under the influence, but tests didn’t reveal she was under the influence of alcohol. Later tests found she was under the influence of prescription medications