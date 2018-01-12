Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Friday, January 12, 2018, 8:00 pm ET

MILWAUKEE +4.5

Friday, the Bucks will host the Warriors in a key inter-conference matchup. On the injury report for the Warriors is Steph Curry, who is listed as doubtful with a sprained ankle. Yet the Warriors have already dealt with playing without Curry prior this season and boast a 17-3 away record. Of their nine losses this year, none have come consecutively. That’s where the value lies here, as bettors chase the number on the Warriors team strength of the past four seasons. Grab the home Bucks.

SportsLine Expert: Zack Cimini (9-2-0 in last 11 NBA ATS picks)

>>MORE: See all NBA picks

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday, January 13, 2018, 4:35 pm ET

ATLANTA -3

Rarely do you see the No. 1 seed in the playoffs (Eagles) enter a home playoff game as the underdog. That’s what we have in this situation and, to be honest, this game will look a lot like the Falcons/Rams game. That is, the home team’s quarterback play will be the reason why it fails to advance. Look for Nick Foles to have an up-and-down day, costing the Eagles a chance to move on to the next round.

SportsLine Expert: Emory Hunt (43-34-4 in last 81 NFL ATS picks)

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Saturday, January 13, 2018, 8:15 pm ET

NEW ENGLAND -13.5

The Patriots have a poor defense, particularly in defending the run. The Titans sound like the perfect team to give them trouble, right? I doubt it. Bill Belichick can scheme to slow down Derrick Henry and force Marcus Mariota to beat him, and from Mariota’s body of work this season, he’s probably not going to be up to the task. Considering Tom Brady is on the other side, Mariota will have to throw downfield to keep up on the scoreboard. Don’t count on Tennessee’s offense doing their part. Bill Belichick vs. Mike Mularkey is as big a coaching mismatch as you’ll ever find in the playoffs. Patriots roll.

SportsLine Expert: R.J. White (120-89-9 in last 217 NFL picks)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, January 14, 2018, 1:05 pm ET

PITTSBURGH -7

In other circumstances, the Steelers might get caught looking ahead in this type of matchup to a rematch with the Patriots. But they’ll “welcome” the Jaguars into Pittsburgh with revenge on their minds after an early-season meltdown by Big Ben against this team. The Jaguars scraped by last week against a poor team at home, and they have to find some offense from somewhere. Blake Bortles on the road in January? I like that spot for the Steelers defense. Plus the Jaguars defense didn’t exactly look elite against the Seahawks and 49ers late in the season. I’ll take the much better team here.

SportsLine Expert: R.J. White (120-89-9 in last 217 NFL picks)

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, January 14, 2018, 4:40 pm ET

NEW ORLEANS +4

This game will come down to whether Saints coach Sean Payton remembers the formula for Saints success: running the football. In the first matchup, the game was close until the Saints got pass-happy and had turnovers and quick three-and-outs. Look for the Saints’ defense to get off the field on third downs this time around.

SportsLine Expert: Emory Hunt (43-34-4 in last 81 NFL ATS picks)

>>MORE: See all NFL picks

Join SportsLine now to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, plus see which side of the Saints-Vikings game you should be all over, all from the model that would have won 96 percent of football pools last season!