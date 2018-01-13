STOCKTON (CBS13) — Just hours before his funeral, Stockton Police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in the murder of Emergency Food Bank director, Mike Donaghy.

After hearing news of the arrest, Donaghy’s wife Debbie addressed the media before Saturday’s services, with her son by her side. “Of course we’re upset and there’s a lot of pain when you lose someone,” she said, “But we also believe in forgiveness and whoever was the perpetrator, we forgive them.”

Donaghy was found dead back on January 5th at a rental property he owned on Valley Oak Drive in Stockton. Police say the 17-year-old male was arrested Friday, charged with homicide, and is currently booked in juvenile hall. “Even though an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation, but our investigators believe this was not a random act,” said Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department.

Donaghy was admired and respected throughout the Stockton community for his selfless work feeding the hungry as director of the Emergency Food Bank. A lasting legacy not lost on his son Justin. “It makes me very proud of my father,” he said, standing next to his mother at Saturday’s press briefing.

Mrs. Donaghy put out a call to action at Saturday’s funeral services. “I challenge you to support the food bank,” she said to those in attendance at Quail Lake Baptist Church. Mrs. Donaghy asking the audience to let go of their fears and excuses and get involved helping others. “Where we treat each other with civility, and kindness and caring” she said.

“That’s the way we take care of each other. That’s the way we heal. That’s how we get through things together. That’s how we can make a difference.”

Because he’s a juvenile, Stockton Police wouldn’t release the suspects name or picture, nor would they elaborate on motive or whether the 17-year-old knew Mike Donaghy. Police say they will be working closely with the prosecutor’s office to determine if he will be tried as an adult.