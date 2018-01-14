Filed Under:Crime, infant death, Michigan, murder
PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan woman has been charged with murder in the death of her second infant in five years.

The Grand Rapids Press reports 32-year-old Lisa Rae Bryan faces charges of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice.

The Emmet County woman is charged in the November 2016 death of her infant daughter, Isabella Powrozek.

A police report says Bryan changed her statement multiple times when questioned about her daughter’s death and admitted holding the infant close to her chest while sleeping in a bed with the child.

It’s unclear if Bryan has an attorney.

She was convicted of second-degree manslaughter in 2011 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and served 15 months.

Emmet County Sheriff Pete Wallin says that conviction involved the death of another infant Bryan had given birth to.

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com

