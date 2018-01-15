STOCKTON (CBS13) — An elderly woman was sexually assaulted by a man who came to her door looking for a drink of water, Stockton Police said on Monday.

Police say the man came to the home on Marsh Street and asked a 75-year-old woman for a drink of water. He then struck her several times and began to sexually assault her.

The woman screamed for help, causing the man to flee.

The assault happened before 3 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s in a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black and white shoes.

