SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Friends and the community gathered to honor Susan Roberts who was found dead in her home last week and whose husband was charged with murder.

“Susan was just this really warm person that really made you feel like you were the only person in the world when you talked to her. She was this really caring great friend. No one else was like her,” said Dawn Miller, who knew Susan for more than 20 years.

She was an advocate, an attorney and a foster mother.

“Such an amazing person. This is so hard to comprehend, people say that all the time and you hear it on the news, but it’s really true,” said Susan Lipper, a longtime friend.

Those closest to Susan said they never suspected turmoil at home.

“We were all excited when she got married and she seemed really happy and it looked like they were having fun traveling and all seemed great,” Miller said.

“I would never guess. She never said anything that would indicate, but clearly something was happening,” Lipper said.

Last Sunday was the first alarming sign for friends when Susan missed a dinner date. Police were called to the couple’s home on Nevis Court and those grave concerns confirmed.

After hours in a standoff with law enforcement, Mark Herbert Long was taken into custody and Susan was found dead.

“Our hearts broke apart this week,” a pastor read out loud to dozens of people mourning Susan on Sunday.

Friends, neighbors, and even community leaders came together in honor of Susan and to start the discussion to stop domestic violence.

“This is a terrible tragedy, it’s shocking, people are understandably grieving and upset and I just want them to know that their city is thinking about them today,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

A tragedy in every sense of the word that Susan’s friends say they’ll never understand.

“We’re hoping for answers to bring us closure because right now there is no closure,” Miller said.

The South Land Park Neighbors Associate said they are working to start a domestic violence meeting.

As for Long, he is expected back in court on Jan. 24.