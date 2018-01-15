Filed Under:Los Angeles, robbery

SEAL BEACH (AP) — Authorities say about 50 people inside a large party bus were detained and questioned after a few of them beat up and robbed a store clerk.

The Los Angeles Times reports Seal Beach police officers responded to reports of a robbery Saturday night at a CVS pharmacy.

Seal Beach Police Sgt. Mike Henderson says the victim claims several people exited a party bus, surrounded him and began to strike him.

Henderson says the suspects stole personal property from the victim and fled the scene.

Henderson says the Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Cypress and Los Alamitos police departments helped the Seal Beach officers detain the suspects.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

