ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A teacher is on leave after a new round of accusations of improper behavior against multiple students.

The Roseville Joint Unified School District sent a letter to parents after it placed Douglas Mason, 59, on leave.

Mason is a teacher at both Roseville and Oakmont high schools according to the school’s website.

Mason is banned from any campus within the district and also from any interactions with students or staff.

The district says more students and families are coming forward with allegations against Mason since the original case was brought to light.

