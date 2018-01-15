Filed Under:San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say reports of a shooting forced all southbound lanes on a freeway in San Francisco to be closed for several hours.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the California Highway Patrol says the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Monday on Interstate 280.

California Highway Patrol Officer Francisco Garcia says there was no immediate information on the number of victims, but several injured individuals transported themselves to San Francisco General Hospital.

Traffic was stopped on all southbound lanes and drivers were diverted off of the freeway at Alemany Boulevard. All lanes were reopened by about 7:15 a.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

