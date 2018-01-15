Filed Under:stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A seven-year-old boy was left in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Stockton Sunday night.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on North Grange Avenue, near Country Club Boulevard.

Crews on scene say the boy was inside watching TV with his parents when several bullets hit their home, one of which struck the boy.

He was transported to an area hospital where he went into surgery.

At this point, police don’t believe anyone in the home was the intended victim.

There is no suspect information at this time.

