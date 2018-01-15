(CBS13) – Salvador Garcia Jr., the ex-boyfriend of Karen Garcia, whose body was found in her car Sunday in a Woodland Parking lot, spoke with CBS13 the day after she was reported missing.
Salvador has since been named as a suspect in her death and was being sought by police.
Below is the full interview with CBS13’s Macy Jenkins and Salvador Garcia:
Macy: So what’s running through your mind right now?
Salvador: A lot…can’t process what’s actually going on just. Trying to figure out anything.
Macy: Any idea where Karen is?
Salvador: No idea. I’ve just put together what we’ve been told where everybody else that knows…Just trying to put it together, but not much.
Macy: Any leads from police?
Salvador: No. I’ve talked to police officers and all they’re doing is putting out flyers. So far they’ve put out the vehicle and everything.
Macy: Is this of character for her? I mean, does she go off sometimes?
Salvador: No not, not like this. And to miss work, that’s never like her. She’s always there.
Macy: And you have a child together.
Salvador: Yes.
Macy: What kind of mother is she? I mean, would she ever leave her baby?
Salvador: No, no. She loves her daughter. She is our number one priority always.
Macy: What’s your daughter’s name?
Salvador: Avianna.
Macy: Avianna?
Salvador: Yeah.
Macy: And how old is she?
Salvador: She just turned 2 in December.
Macy: So what do you do now?
Salvador: Right now I work and I trying staying strong for her…I try my best to stay strong.
Macy: Are you going to go along with them and search for her?
Salvador: Yes.
Macy; Where are you going to look next?
Salvador: From messages other people received, she went to Roseville. So we’re going to go check out — it’s big, but we’re going to cover places where we know she’s gone.
Macy: Thank you for talking me Sal, I hope you find her. I really do. I can’t imagine. I didn’t to ask you: when’s the last time you saw her? Monday. Monday morning.
Macy: So Monday morning. Did you see her when she was leaving the apartment?
Salvador: Yes, she got in her car and she took off.
Macy: How did she seem?
Salvador: Just in a rush to get out.
Macy: Did she say where she was going?
Salvador: No she just said, “well, I’m taking off.” I bet she was going to her mom’s house and I didn’t hear anything from her ’til, like, 6. I just, I told her I was in a drop off baby with her mom. She said “OK.” That was the last thing.
Macy: And that was via text or on the phone? So you said, “I’m going to drop off the baby.” She said, “OK that was it.”
Macy: Yes
Salvador: And the next day I tried calling…sent her a message to let her know her mom was worried. No reply. Tried calling her multiple times throughout the day. No response. Phone rings but nothing.
Macy: Thank you, Sal.