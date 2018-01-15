SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s going to be a week full of wet weather for Northern California this week.
Two winter storms are on track to hit the area, according to the National Weather Service.
The first storm will be arriving on Monday. Forecasters say a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for the Central Valley through most of the morning. Precipitation from the storm is not expected to spread through the region until Monday night.
Forecasters say the heaviest precipitation is expected north of Highway 50. However, rain totals are expected to be relatively light with this first storm.
About 1-3” of snow could fall at pass levels. The snow level is expected to begin at the 6500-7500 foot level, then fall to the 5000-6500 foot level by Tuesday evening.
A second, stronger storm looks to be on the way Wednesday evening and last through Friday.
This storm is expected to be wetter, with valley and foothill rain totals expected to be between .25-2” and 12-18” of snow at pass level.