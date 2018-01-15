WOODLAND (CBS13) – Colusa police have identified a suspect in the death of a missing woman whose body was found over the weekend.
Authorities are looking for Salvador Garcia Jr. Investigators say he’s involved with the death of Karen Garcia.
The Colusa Police Department says Karen Garcia’s body was located inside her car in a parking lot in Woodland on Sunday.
Karen Garcia was reported missing by family on Jan. 9, just one day after her sister and four friends died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in Woodland.
After Karen Garcia’s body was found on Sunday, detectives served a search warrant at her home and found evidence of a homicide.
Detectives have identified Salvador Garcia Jr. as a suspect in the homicide.
Anyone who sees Salvador Garcia Jr. or knows where he might be is asked to call authorities immediately.