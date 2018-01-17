OAKLAND (CBS) – An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday for his part in the alleged criminal assault of a Santa Rita Jail inmate, according to authorities.
The charge of criminal mistreatment of an inmate was first brought to the attention of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office staff assigned to Santa Rita Jail on October 24 of last year. According to the claims by the staff member, Deputy Joseph Bailey allowed a group of inmates to assault another inmate in a minimum-security area of the jail.
A criminal investigation was launched by Sheriff Gregory J. Ahern and assigned to detectives at the Eden Township Substation. The investigation focused on the October 24 incident.
Extensive interviews were conducted with two dozen people, including Sheriff’s Office employees, Alameda County inmates and inmates who were subsequently released after the incident.
Bailey is a resident of Tracy.
