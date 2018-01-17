Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Some Pittsburgh Pirates fans are signing a petition to express their frustration following the team’s decision to trade star outfielder Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants.

As of Wednesday, more than 28,000 fans signed a petition on change.org asking Major League Baseball to force Pirates owner Bob Nutting to sell the team.

RELATED: Giants Deal For Pirates Slugger Andrew McCutchen

Writing “we deserve better,” the petition’s starters aim to reach 35,000 signatures to protest the direction Nutting and the front office have taken in the offseason. Pittsburgh sent top starting pitcher Gerrit Cole to Houston on Saturday, then sent McCutchen to the Giants, shedding the organization of $20 million in salary in the process.

The Pirates, who reached the playoffs three straight seasons from 2013-15, have finished below .500 each of the last two years.

Nutting, who took over as the team’s principal owner in 2007, called the decision to trade McCutchen the most difficult of his tenure.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch