SAN ANDREAS (AP) – A previously pot-friendly rural California county has reversed course and banned commercial marijuana farms, paving the way for lawsuits from growers who previously received permits and paid taxes.

A newly constituted Calaveras County board of supervisors last week voted 3-2 to ban marijuana, giving some 200 farmers with permits about a month to cease operation.

Growers with permits said Wednesday they are planning to sue.

The economically struggling county of 44,000 residents initially embraced legalized marijuana as a way to generate revenue and recover from a devastating 2015 wildfire that displaced hundreds or residents and businesses. The county raised millions of dollars used to hire additional police and staff.

But a new board majority campaigning to ban pot won election in November and was seated this month.

