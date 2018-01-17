YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A woman found dead in her car nearly a week after she was reported missing died from blunt force trauma to the head, the Yolo County Coroner’s Office said on Wednesday.
Karen Garcia was found dead in her car in a parking lot on Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Salvador Garcia Jr., is being sought by authorities for her murder.
The suspect gave an emotional interview to CBS13 before her body was found. Now, he’s nowhere to be found.
Karen was last seen on Jan. 8 leaving the Colusa apartment she shared with Salvador and their 2-year-old daughter, Avianna. On Saturday, officers with Colusa Police Department searched the Oak Street apartment. Inside, they found blood, indicating foul play.
The next day, the Department of Justice found traces of blood in Salvador’s car.
At around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Karen’s body was found in her blue Honda in the parking lot of a Marshall’s in Woodland.
The Garcia family held a viewing Monday night for their other daughter 19-year-old Jessica Garcia, who was killed in a collision in Woodland on Jan. 7. A funeral service is planned for Jessica Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock the Church of Annunciation in Williams.