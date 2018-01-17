STOCKTON (CBS13) — Investigators released the first photo of one of a missing set of infant twins more a week after their parents’ arrest.
Stockton Police released this photo of 1-year-old Setina Weddles.
She and her twin brother Red were reported missing with their family on Jan. 4. The parents and three of the children were found on Jan. 9, but the twins were still missing.
“The longer this investigation drags on, and we don’t know where these children are, we can consider that they are in more danger,” said Joe Silva of the Stockton Police Department.
Anyone who sees the children or knows where they might be is asked to call police immediately at (209) 937-8323 or (209) 937-7911 after hours.