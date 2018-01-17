MODESTO (CBS13) — A pregnant teenager from Modesto is recovering after being shot multiple times at home, as she slept in her bed.

Right now, investigators are turning to the community for help in finding the person or persons responsible.

Investigators say the young victim is doing well and being treated at a local hospital. Her unborn baby remarkably was not hurt during the shooting.

The 17-year-old, who is nine months pregnant, was sleeping when suddenly bullets started flying towards her bedroom.

“It’s usually pretty quiet around, other than your parties and stuff that go on but other than that, I heard gunshots when I’ve been over here, but a lot of times it’s way in different places, but nothing right close,” said neighbor, Barbara Johnson.

Johnson recently moved out of Stockton to escape crime, but found it just a few doors down.

“I heard, arguing, I did not hear no gunshots, but I did hear arguing, and next thing I know here comes all the police car, and I thought ‘oh, what’s going on,’ she said.

According to investigators, the teen mom was shot multiple times. Emergency medical responders treated her at the scene before taking the young victim to the hospital.

“The details are something that we are still trying to work out at this point, and it’s really, early in the investigation,” said Heather Graves with the Modesto Police Department.

Police say violent crime in this particular area is pretty rare. So detectives are now turning to the community for help in the hopes of finding a witness who can come forward.

“Well, we don’t know if it was a drive-by or if it was somebody on foot or on a bike. So, at this point, we just don’t know but what they can do is if they see something strange in the neighborhood or if there is an argument, definitely call the police, with all of those types of situations. We want to come out and hopefully prevent something from happening,” she said.

Modesto police say they do not have any suspect information at this time. People who may have been in the area or might know something are urged to call crime stoppers, (209) 521-4636.