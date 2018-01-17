Filed Under:stockton, McDonald's

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives say they have arrested a woman suspected in a string of Stockton-area McDonald’s robberies.

The Stockton Police Department says 29-year-old Kimberlee Roberson was identified in a string of armed robberies of McDonald’s restaurants in the city dating back to last summer.

In total, six robberies are believed to be linked. The robberies happened back in July, August and December of 2017. One 2400 block of W. Hammer Lane restaurant was robbed twice, once in August then again in December.

Detectives say a tip to Stockton Crime Stoppers helped them identify Roberson at a suspect.

Roberson was arrested on Friday at a home in Manteca and has been booked at San Joaquin County Jail. She’s facing robbery charges.

