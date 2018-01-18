Jim Spanarkel: Carter Is The Catalyst For West VirginiaThe Mountaineers are coming off of two tough losses, and need their senior guard to help them get back on track against Texas.

Championship Picks: Who's Moving On To Super Bowl LII?CBS Local Sports talent from across the country looks at the Championship match-ups. Who are our NFL experts picking this week?

After Andrew McCutchen Trade, Pittsburgh Pirates Fans Call For Owner To Sell TeamPittsburgh Pirates fans are signing the petition after the team's decision to trade star outfielder Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants.

Jaguars' Ngakoue Trying To Turn Heads On AFC's Biggest StageYannick Ngakoue has a knack for the strip-sack, an innate ability to knock balls out of the hands of quarterbacks.