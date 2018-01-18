STOCKTON (CBS13) — After a months-long string of brazen burglaries, it’s the end of a run of luck for the group police coined the “Lucky Lotto Bandits.”
The suspects—half of whom are from Stockton—are accused of stealing lottery scratchers from convenience stores throughout the Bay Area and across the Sacramento region, hitting stores in Stockton, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Calaveras County.
A San Jose store owner who chose not to be identified said, “It is a relief. And now, I can get better sleep at night.”
Luck ran out for the so-called Lucky Lotto Bandits not long after they broke into a North San Jose minimart on Dec. 20 and got away with armfuls of lottery tickets.
“This area is supposed to be very good area, but unfortunately just some do just such a thing like this to the business,” said the store owner.
After more than 50 burglaries at gas stations and convenience stores, investigators caught up with the robbing crew, who then led police on a high-speed chase where they eventually crashed into the gated Travis Air Force Base.
Four men were arrested, two of whom are from Stockton. Police are still searching for two other men, including another from Stockton- 21-year-old Sergio Beltran, Jr. The store owner says he relieved that this string of burglaries is now over.
“Not worrying that people are still potentially out there loose and might potentially do it again.”