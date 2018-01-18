The Meow Wolf tourist attraction which has been described as an "immersive, multimedia experiences" at its location in an old bowling alley in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 31, 2017. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico-based startup company for immersive art installations known as Meow Wolf announced Thursday a new retail and entertainment venture slated for Las Vegas.

Meow Wolf said it has signed on as a tenant in an entertainment complex that will offer live music, festivals, corporate events and e-sports video game tournaments, adjacent to retail and dining options.

gettyimages 829767652 Meow Wolf Planning Las Vegas Immersive Arts Venture

The Meow Wolf tourist attraction which has been described as an “immersive, multimedia experiences” at its location in an old bowling alley in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 31, 2017. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

The combination indoor-outdoor entertainment complex, known as AREA15, is being designed to hold up to 3,000 people at a time and was scheduled to open in 2019, Meow World said in a news release.

The location is a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip. Artistic details are under development.

gettyimages 829767578 Meow Wolf Planning Las Vegas Immersive Arts Venture

The Meow Wolf tourist attraction which has been described as an “immersive, multimedia experiences” at its location in an old bowling alley in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 31, 2017. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Meow Wolf announced it was moving forward with a stand-alone exhibit space and music venue in downtown Denver. Meow Wolf CEO Vince Kadlubek has estimated eventual investments in the Denver project alone at $30 million or more.

In Santa Fe, the for-profit company with roughly 200 employees operates a popular interactive exhibit in a converted bowling alley that combines eye-popping psychedelic design work with narrative storytelling.

gettyimages 829767636 Meow Wolf Planning Las Vegas Immersive Arts Venture

The Meow Wolf tourist attraction which has been described as an “immersive, multimedia experiences” at its location in an old bowling alley in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 31, 2017. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

The installation starts with a riddle on the doorsteps of a fanciful Victorian house and extends through a maze of glowing passageways and rooms with lasers, buttons and odd musical instruments that respond to the touch.

gettyimages 829767336 Meow Wolf Planning Las Vegas Immersive Arts Venture

The Meow Wolf tourist attraction which has been described as an “immersive, multimedia experiences” at its location in an old bowling alley in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 31, 2017. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

The Santa Fe location has expanded to include a gift shop, children’s art studio, food trucks, and a bar for wine and craft beer.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch