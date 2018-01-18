STOCKTON (CBS13) — It’s been two weeks since twin toddlers from Stockton were reported missing. Their parents, remain in custody facing child endangerment charges and still not cooperating with police.

Investigators hope recently released pictures of one of the twins will help in the efforts to locate them.

Relatives of Princess Canez-Walker and Aaron Weddles have no idea why the couple isn’t cooperating with police. Their concern over the well-being of 20-month-old twins Ren and Setina grows every day.

“I couldn’t believe it. Um, she was not that type of person to me. I never known her to have any drugs around her kids. She was very concerned about certain things; she wanted her kids to be like. So, I don’t understand how this happened. I believe it’s all because of him,” said Patreona Walker, family member.

Walker’s father was one time married to Princess. She says many family members haven’t even had the opportunity to meet the twins, and like authorities they want answers.

“It had to be, something had to happen because why would you not say where your kids are, it doesn’t make any sense to me. I’m all types of emotions, mad, trying to figure it out myself,” she said.

Last week, officers found the couple apparently living out of a car filled with weapons and drugs. They had three children with them at the time who were all taken into child protective services. Their twins, however, were nowhere to be found.

“It bothers me greatly. We didn’t have it to this degree when we were growing up. I mean it existed, and it was around, and there was some big-time kidnappings, but nothing to this degree and these hyenas crimes that are being committed against children,” said Kathleen Gapusan, who lives in Stockton.

Canez-Walker and Weddles have appeared in court, often smiling and laughing. The only thing Weddles has reportedly said to officers is, “Do your jobs; that’s what you’re getting paid for.”

“We have to suspect that there is foul play involved, just going back and looking at the parents how uncooperative they are,” said Joe Silva, Stockton Police Department.

Family members say they won’t stop looking for little Ren and Setina. They hope the community won’t stop either.

“This case has generated a lot of interest in our community, and we have a lot of people that are out there looking for the twins, but now at least they have that photograph on who they should be looking for,” said Silva.

Police urge anyone with information to contact crime stoppers. In the meantime, family members are planning to visit Stockton to help in the search for these missing twins.