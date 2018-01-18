SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – Amazon has announced 20 finalist cities in the race for its second headquarters.
Sacramento, which some analysts have said could be a dark horse candidate for HQ2, did not make the list.
The only California city to make the list is Los Angeles.
Amazon plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people in and around the city it chooses. Cities are in fierce competition to lure Amazon, and the company said last year that it received 238 proposals.
Amazon.com Inc. said it will make a final selection sometime this year.
See the full list here.
