ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The brother of a Rocklin man missing for a week is speaking out about his disappearance and about the confrontation he had with a stranger he found inside his brother’s home.

Ray Wright’s family calls him reliable, always keeping in contact with his family.

So when they hadn’t heard from him for a couple of days, his brother, Dean, went to check on him at his house and he made a startling discovery.

“This person bursts through the door toward me said some things; I said some things, then he raced out the garage door,” he said.

He tried going after the man, but couldn’t find him. At that point, he hadn’t heard from his brother in a couple of days, but it was the confrontation that led him to file a missing persons report.

“It’s very suspicious that one or two days after Mr. Wright went missing someone who is unknown to his brother and family was inside his house” Rockin Police Lt. Scott Horrillo.

Police say they “pinged” Wright’s phone and found it was last tracked to the Rio Linda and North Highlands area.

His brother describes the contractor who works in Rio Linda as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with short hair. He was driving a white Ford F250 truck with California license plate 29821Z1.

Right now police are calling the situation with the man inside Wright’s home “suspicious.” His family is also trying to figure things out.

“We don’t have a direct connection, but this person was in his home, with no evidence of breaking and entering and we assume that this person could have Ray’s keys,” his sister-in-law Emily said.

Wright’s family hopes someone sees his truck and notifies police; they want to see him home safe, and soon.