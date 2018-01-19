LINCOLN (CBS13) — Surveillance video shows the moment an elderly woman was thrown to the ground and carjacked outside a busy Lincoln strip mall.

The video shows an 83-year-old woman walking to her car around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday just outside the CVS pharmacy in Lincoln. After placing her bags in the passenger side, she walks around to get in the driver’s door when a man approaches, takes her keys, knocks her to the ground, and leaves her lying in the middle of the parking lot.

The woman was treated for minor injuries, but the thief made off with her car—a black 2016 Ford Escape, with paper dealership tags that say Future Ford. Police are still looking for it and the suspect, leaving shoppers on guard, like Dolly Nelson who shops in the strip mall two to three times a week and is around the same age as the victim.

“I look all around the car before getting out. I checked behind it, in front of it. I’m always aware of anybody behind me; I’m always turning around just to check and make sure.”

And while police say this was an unusual crime for the area, they are urging shoppers to pay attention to their surroundings.

“Generally carjackings are crimes of opportunity. They, unfortunately, prey on people who they feel are more vulnerable,” said Jill Thompson with Lincoln Police Department.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or the stolen vehicle to call Lincoln Police Department.