8:45 p.m. UPDATE: The suspect is in custody, and the home he was inside has gone up in flames.

Police say the suspect jumped out of a window and was taken into custody.

8 p.m. UPDATE: A shelter in place order is in effect around the Trafton Court home.

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Elk Grove after firing shots at officers.

Elk Grove Police say the man is in a home on Trafton Court. The incident started as a family disturbance.

Smoke has been seen coming from the house.

The man fired several shots in the direction, but no officers were hit.

