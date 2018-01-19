8:45 p.m. UPDATE: The suspect is in custody, and the home he was inside has gone up in flames.
Police say the suspect jumped out of a window and was taken into custody.
—
8 p.m. UPDATE: A shelter in place order is in effect around the Trafton Court home.
—-
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Elk Grove after firing shots at officers.
Elk Grove Police say the man is in a home on Trafton Court. The incident started as a family disturbance.
Smoke has been seen coming from the house.
The man fired several shots in the direction, but no officers were hit.