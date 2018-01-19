SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two legendary rock bands are teaming up for a tour that will swing by Sacramento later this year.
Def Leppard and Journey are hitting the road together and will stop at Levi’s Stadium on Sept. 21 and then at the Golden 1 Center on Oct. 4.
The shows will be full of the each of the band’s entire catalog, along with some new stuff.
Journey was last in the area back in September 2016 when they played along with the Doobie Brothers at the Toyota Amphitheater in Wheatland. Def Leppard also played at the same venue that same month.
The bands will be playing in a total of 58 cities for this tour. The Sacramento date is the second to last show scheduled on the tour.
