LINCOLN (CBS13) – A Lincoln teenager is recovering, two days after strangers pulled her from a burning car. Her mother, Jacklynn Marfill, posted on Facebook hoping to find the Good Samaritans who saved her daughter.

“Anybody in that situation, anywhere, would have done the same thing,” said Tom Lowers, one of the Good Samaritans.

Cierra Lee, 18, lost control of her car on a wet surface early Tuesday morning. She was hit by two other cars before her car burst into flames. That’s when Lowers and two other strangers ran towards the fire to help.

“If nothing was done, that person was going to die,” Lowers thought. “When I went up to the car, I went to the driver’s side and the heat was so intense that I couldn’t even get to the door itself.”

But the door on the passenger’s side was locked. Lowers and the others started trying to break the glass.

“I just [saw] kind of an outline of somebody that appeared to be slumped over the wheel,” Lowers said.

He screamed to try to get her attention. Thankfully, Cierra hit the unlock button, the men pulled open the door, and dragged her to safety.

“Relief,” Lowers said. “It really was. She was upset. I think caught off guard.”

And it was all over within minutes. While they waited for the ambulance, Lowers took pictures of the burning car just 20 feet away from the flames.

But Lowers is no stranger to helping people while working at Sierra Pointe Senior Living Community.

“That was really nice,” said resident Rose Maki. “I think it was terrific! We have great people here!”

And if saving Cierra’s life wasn’t enough, Lowers saved one more thing from the fire.

“I just checked around and just happened to see her purse,” he said. “I know if it was my wife, you’d want to get her purse!”

He says he’s happy he was there at the right time.

Marfill says her daughter doesn’t remember the accident bruised and has some back pain. She has spoken to the others who helped out and can’t wait to thank Tom too.