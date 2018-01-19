STOCKTON (CBS13) – It’s been two weeks since twin toddlers from Stockton, Ren and Setina Weddles, were reported missing while their parents remain in custody.

Investigators hope recently released photos of Setina will help to locate the infants.

Parents Princess Canez-Walker and Aaron Weddles are facing child endangerment charges and are still not cooperating with police, which some relatives say is a mystery. Their concern over the well-being of the two 20-month-old twins grows every day.

“I couldn’t believe it. Um, she was not that type of person to me. I never known her to have any drugs around her kids. She was very concerned about certain things. So, I don’t understand how this happened. I believe it’s all because of him,” said Patreona Walker, a family member.

Walker’s father had been married to Princess. She says many family members haven’t even had the opportunity to meet the twins, and like authorities, they want answers too.

“It had to be, something had to happen because why would you not say where your kids are? It doesn’t make any sense to me. I’m all types of emotions, mad, trying to figure it out myself,” she said.

Last week, officers found the couple apparently living out of a car filled with weapons and drugs. They had three children with them at the time who were all taken by child protective services.

Their twins, however, were nowhere to be found.

“It bothers me greatly. We didn’t have it to this degree when we were growing up. I mean, it existed and it was around and there was some big-time kidnappings, but nothing to this degree and these heinous crimes that are being committed against children,” said Kathleen Gapusan, who lives in Stockton.

Canez-Walker and Weddles have appeared in court, often times smiling and laughing. The only thing Weddles has reportedly said to officers is “do your jobs, that’s what you’re getting paid for.”

“We have to suspect that there is foul play involved, just going back and looking at the parents [and] how uncooperative they are,” said Stockton Police Department Officer Joe Silva.

Family members say they won’t stop looking for little Ren and Setina. They hope the community won’t stop either.

“This case has generated a lot of interest in our community and we have a lot of people that are out there looking for the twins but now at least they have that photograph on who they should be looking for,” said Silva.

Police urge anyone with information to contact crime stoppers. In the meantime, family members are planning to visit Stockton to help in the search for these missing twins.