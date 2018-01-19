WOODLAND (CBS13) – A West Sacramento man who pleaded guilty to killing his three children has been given a sentence of life in prison.

Robert Hodges pleaded guilty last month to three counts of first-degree murder for the Sept. 13, 2017 incident. Hodges’ three children, 11-year-old Kelvin, 9-year-old Julie and 7-month-old Lucas, were found dead in a West Sacramento apartment near Jefferson Boulevard that day.

He also allegedly tried to kill his own wife when she got home from work, but she managed to get away, detectives say.

“She was holding her neck, screaming help me, help me,” a neighbor told CBS13, recounting the incident.

She says Hodges’ wife ran to her for help, escaping an alleged attack from Hodges, and that Hodges was right behind her.

“I mean he was right behind her. Right behind her, she said.”

Only she says Hodges ran by them, his face showing no emotion.

Hodges’ wife and the neighbor discovered the bodies of all three children, inside the family home.

He was later arrested.

Investigators had testified that Hodges, 32, said he was in financial trouble and had considered killing himself and his family for a year before he acted.

In December, Hodges pleaded guilty to all of the crimes.

On Friday, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office said Hodges was sentenced to life in prison without parole.