LAS VEGAS (AP) — Animal welfare groups aim to provide new homes in Nevada for dozens of cats being transported from California to free up space in shelters in that state for other animals made homeless due to wildfires.

Nevada Humane Society spokesman Kimberly Wade says over 50 cats will arrive Sunday in Reno, Nevada, after arriving from Ventura, California, on a Wings of Rescue flight.

Wade says the hope is that fire-displaced animals in California can be reunited there with their owners.

The Nevada Humane Society is partnering on the project with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Northern Nevada.

 

