SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The state DMV will begin offering new driver’s licenses and ID cards Monday that can be used to board domestic flights or enter secure federal facilities.
The Real ID cards are optional and Californians can choose to apply for federal non-compliant card.
Current California driver’s licenses and ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports and federal facilities until Oct. 1, 2020.
The Real ID licenses and cards have extra requirements. So what do you need to apply?
The California DMV says an applicant needs to show proof of identity: either a birth certificate, passport or permanent resident card; a proof of social security number; a California residency document, such as a lease agreement, utility bill or an employment document; also any name change documents – such as marriage license, divorce decree or a court order – if that applies to you.
Find more information on Real ID requirements here.