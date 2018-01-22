EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — Emergency water restrictions were put into place after officials say they received reports of a man entering a pipe.
Search and rescue crews have been looking for the man since around 4 p.m. on Monday.
The pipe the man reportedly entered is around 48 inches in diameter and spans about a mile and a half.
AUDIO: Robocall Announcing Water Emergency
The search for the man has curtailed some of the water delivery in the El Dorado Irrigation District, prompting calls for users to cut back on non-essential water use, such as dishwashing and laundry.
There are no contamination issues related to the search, since the pipe is a raw pipe that feeds into the treatment plant for the water to be processed.
Investigators say the man entered through a vent on top of the pipe. He has not been located and it’s unclear if he’s still alive.
Sac Metro Fire crews are expected to help the search.