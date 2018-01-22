SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A game of cards turned into a crime scene when robbers targeted nearly two-dozen gamblers.
The game was happening in the area of 42nd Avenue near 37th street at around 1 a.m. on Monday when armed robbers broke in.
A woman watched the scene unfold on her surveillance video from a different room in the house.
Five units responded to the home, along with officers from other agencies. Officers found 30 people inside a garage.
Officers say four people ran from the home and two suspects were later found nearby and arrested. Authorities say they made another discovery from the surveillance video—the suspects were taking part in the game earlier in the night.
The suspects took cash, jewelry and cellphones. Investigators are hoping the surveillance footage will help them find the two remaining suspects.