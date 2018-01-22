CBS13 Archive: Jason Gilley Sentenced To Life In Prison For Kidnapping, Killing Dalene CarlsonA Stockton man convicted of kidnapping and murdering a young woman in 2011 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Original air date: Nov. 4, 2013).

Man's Confronts Intruder At Missing Brother's Home In RocklinThe family of a Rocklin man is frustrated, more than a week after he vanished. Raymond Wright was last seen leaving work in Rio Linda on January 11. His brother says he went to Wright's home around the time of the disappearance and found an intruder inside.

Vigil Held For Karen Garcia; Suspected Killer Still At LargeThere's no sign of Garcia's ex-boyfriend, Salvador Garcia, who's accused of murdering the Colusa mom just days after her sister and friends died in a car accident.

Inmate Missing From San Joaquin County Honor FarmThe sheriff's department says Leonard Earl Barnes took off from the San Joaquin County honor farm. He was not present in an inmate county on Saturday. The 52-year old was awaiting sentencing for stealing a car. When he walked away from the minimum security facility.

Morning AppCast 01/22/2018A wet start to the work week with rain and snow throughout Northern California.