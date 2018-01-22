WEATHER: Weather center | Map | Radar | Weather app | Your photos
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hall & Oates and San Francisco band Train will be teaming up for a co-headlining tour.

The tour will kick off at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on May 1.

According to the Rolling Stone article that first announced the tour, both bands will play their own full-length sets as part of the co-headlining shows.

Plus, the bands will team up for each show’s finale.

Hall & Oates haven’t released an album together since 2006, but Daryl Hall and John Oates have been busy with their own solo work. The band was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2014.

Train – known for their radio-staple hits “Drops of Jupiter,” “Hey, Soul Sister” and “If It’s Love” – released their 10th album last year.

The tour begins in Sacramento, then goes all over the United States before ending on Aug. 11 in Seattle.

