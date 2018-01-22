SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Neighbors in a community north of the San Joaquin County Jail are concerned after another pair of inmates escape custody.

Authorities arrested one of those inmates over the weekend, but the other remains on the loose.

Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office are still searching for that inmate and are now turning to the community for help.

Residents living in the Weston Ranch community are on edge after San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies say an inmate escaped custody from the Honor Farm.

“It’s scary because we live nearby. What if we find him in our neighborhood? I just can’t imagine,” said Luz Fregoso who lives nearby.

Fregoso spends a lot of time, walking through her neighborhood, which sits three miles north of the jail. She’s lived in the area for 15 years and says this isn’t the first time inmates have escaped.

“There should be more security, and more measures taken to prevent more inmates from escaping the jail,” she said.

Stockton Police helped arrest Kevin McGill, 27, who escaped over the weekend, the same time Leonard Barnes, 52, walked away from authorities.

“It makes you think; you kind of have to lock your cars, be secure. You never know, like when someone is going to come up and maybe try to sneak into your house or something,” said Gonzalo Fregoso who lives in the area.

Barnes was being held at the jail for a charge of possessing a stolen car and had not been sentenced. Deputies say he’s 5’10″ and weighs 215 pounds.

“You don’t know their intentions and stuff, they can hop into someone’s backyard or something like that, you know, you never know,” he said.

Deputies urge anyone with information on Barnes to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.