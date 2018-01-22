WEATHER: Weather center | Map | Radar | Weather app | Your photos
Filed Under:Missing Persons, Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Authorities say they have found pickup truck of Rocklin man missing since Jan. 11.

Rocklin police say 55-year-old Raymond Wright’s Ford F-250 was found in Sacramento on Sunday. Wright is still nowhere to be found.

Police have said Wright lives in Rocklin and works in the Rio Linda area.

Family told CBS13 that the details around Wright’s disappearance have them worried. Wright reportedly had a confrontation with a stranger he found inside of his brother’s home a few days before his disappearance.

Wright’s phone was last pinged to the Rio Linda and North Highlands area, police say.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch