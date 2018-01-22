ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Authorities say they have found pickup truck of Rocklin man missing since Jan. 11.
Rocklin police say 55-year-old Raymond Wright’s Ford F-250 was found in Sacramento on Sunday. Wright is still nowhere to be found.
Police have said Wright lives in Rocklin and works in the Rio Linda area.
Family told CBS13 that the details around Wright’s disappearance have them worried. Wright reportedly had a confrontation with a stranger he found inside of his brother’s home a few days before his disappearance.
Wright’s phone was last pinged to the Rio Linda and North Highlands area, police say.