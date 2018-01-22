WEATHER: Weather center | Map | Radar | Weather app | Your photos
Filed Under:home invasion robbery, South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a home invasion robbery in south Sacramento early Monday morning.

The scene was at a home along the 3700 block of 42nd Avenue.

Detectives with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says a woman called a little after 1 a.m. to report that there were several men in her garage. The men were armed and demanding money from other people at the home, she said.

At least four suspects ran from the area when deputies showed up. A perimeter was then set up in the area.

Deputies talked with the victims and other witnesses at the scene at found that people were inside the home playing card games, possibly gambling, when the suspects showed up to rob the group.

Two of the robbery suspects were soon found in the area. Deputies are still searching for at least two other suspects.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch