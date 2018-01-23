File. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Police say a man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after he was set on fire in a San Francisco alley.

The San Francisco Police Department says a Good Samaritan walking in the city’s Mission District doused the man with water she fetched from a nearby cafe around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the man has significant injuries, which have prevented him from talking to investigators. Police say no witnesses have been located who saw the start of the fire and they have not identified a cause.

SFPD spokeswoman Grace Gatpandan said investigators are asking residences and businesses in the bustling neighborhood for any video from surveillance cameras that captured the incident or for witnesses to call police.

 

