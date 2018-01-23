Will 1,000 Tiny Homes Bring Big Chance For Sacramento Homeless?The concept follows Yuba County’s 14 Forward project, where 20 tiny homes serve as a launching point to get the homeless off the streets for good.

Turlock Residents Rally Against Racism Creeping Into TownSome of the racist messages are on stickers on stop signs, utility poles, and even flyers are being passed out on the campus of Stanislaus State on a daily basis.

New Bishop Called To Lead Diocese Of StocktonPope Francis has appointed a Sacramento bishop to the lead the Diocese of Stockton as the current bishop prepares for retirement.

Man Found Dead In Irrigation Pipe Identified As Pollock Pines ResidentInvestigators say 34-year-old Tory Mayes of Pollock Pines plunged into the pipe, prompting a water use emergency in El Dorado County.

Sacramento Police Activities League Helping Expand Girls RugbyThe league started the rugby program six years ago when only about 15 kids played. Now there are more than 200.