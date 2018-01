Woman Misdiagnosed With Flu, Actually Has Flesh-Eating VirusAn Arizona mother of three, who was initially diagnosed with the flu, has been hospitalized after she was found to be suffering from a flesh-eating virus instead.

Body Found In Search For Man Believed To Have Fallen Into Water Pipe Near Pollock PinesOfficials are continuing to ask El Dorado County residents to conserve water as the search for a man who fell into a water pipe continues.

Roseville Man Wins $5 Million From Scratchers GameA Roseville man is $5 million richer after he bagged a lucky scratcher.

Hawaii Governor Was Slow To Correct Missile Blunder Because He Forgot His Twitter PasswordAlthough Governor David Ige reportedly knew the alert was a mistake two minutes after it was sent, Ige confessed he forgot what his Twitter password was so he could tell the public.