ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A Roseville man is $5 million richer after he bagged a lucky scratcher.

The California Lottery says Charles Leath was on his way to an appointment but needed to stop for some gas. He pulled into the Arco at 2998 Foothill Boulevard and also decided to head inside and buy a “Hit it Big” Scratchers ticket.

It turned out to be a $5 million decision for the ride-share driver.

Leath told the California Lottery he plans on traveling more thanks to his winnings.

For selling the winning ticket, the Arco owner also gets a $25,000 retailer bonus.

The “Hit it Big” game costs $20 per ticket.

