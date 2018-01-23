Filed Under:Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers say they are looking for a pre-teen suspected of trying to rob a Stockton business at gunpoint on Monday.

The scene was at a store along the 2900 block of West Benjamin Holt Drive.

Stockton police say a boy, believed to be 11, walked into the store and then approached the clerk. The boy then pulled out a gun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money.

The clerk, instead of giving up any cash, called over to another employee in the back.

The boy then left on a skateboard.

Police say the boy was wearing a grey hoodie with a purple bandana covering his face and had a black and white backpack on.

