Can Your Baby's Name Predict Future Success? Study Says YesAccording to the findings, parents of an "Oscar" or a "George" will be happy to know their sons had the highest future average salary.

Police: Boy, 11, Tried To Rob Stockton Store At GunpointOfficers say they are looking for a pre-teen suspected of trying to rob a Stockton business at gunpoint on Monday.

Woman Misdiagnosed With Flu, Actually Has Flesh-Eating VirusAn Arizona mother of three, who was initially diagnosed with the flu, has been hospitalized after she was found to be suffering from a flesh-eating virus instead.

Body Found, Believed To Be Man Who Fall Into Water Pipe Near Pollock PinesOfficials are continuing to ask El Dorado County residents to conserve water as the search for a man who fell into a water pipe continues.