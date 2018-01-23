Filed Under:Enzo Amore, wwe
SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 24: WWE Nxt wrestler Enzo Amore performs at Gibson Ranch County Park on October 24, 2015 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

PHOENIX (CBS/AP) – WWE star Enzo Amore, the company’s reigning Cruiserweight Champion, was fired by the wrestling promotion on Tuesday following allegations he raped a woman after she was drugged in a Phoenix hotel room, leading to a sexual assault investigation by police.

The company said in a statement that Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt, was fired Tuesday after initially being suspended.

Police told Phoenix television station ABC-TV that Arndt is being investigated in an alleged assault at a downtown hotel in October. Police say the accusation was reported to authorities from a local hospital several days after the alleged assault, but did not release other details.

WWE said in its statement suspending Arndt that it has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault.

The woman who made the accusation shared a graphic account on Twitter, saying she was plied with drugs and left alone with the wrestler by his friends.

Arndt was scheduled to defend his title in Sunday’s “Royal Rumble” event.

Copyright 2018 – The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch