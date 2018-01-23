PHOENIX (CBS/AP) – WWE star Enzo Amore, the company’s reigning Cruiserweight Champion, was fired by the wrestling promotion on Tuesday following allegations he raped a woman after she was drugged in a Phoenix hotel room, leading to a sexual assault investigation by police.
The company said in a statement that Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt, was fired Tuesday after initially being suspended.
Police told Phoenix television station ABC-TV that Arndt is being investigated in an alleged assault at a downtown hotel in October. Police say the accusation was reported to authorities from a local hospital several days after the alleged assault, but did not release other details.
WWE said in its statement suspending Arndt that it has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault.
The woman who made the accusation shared a graphic account on Twitter, saying she was plied with drugs and left alone with the wrestler by his friends.
Arndt was scheduled to defend his title in Sunday’s “Royal Rumble” event.
